AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,825 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,814.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 788.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 59,996 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH opened at $242.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.43 and a 200 day moving average of $234.60. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $281.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

