AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $6.56 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the period. CSX makes up approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

