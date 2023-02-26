AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 863.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,180 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $121.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.00%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

