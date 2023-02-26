AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after buying an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,811,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,807,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,215,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $77.57 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $81.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.