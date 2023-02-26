AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 82,411 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,411 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 48.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Insider Activity at WestRock

WestRock Price Performance

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Featured Articles

