AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 15,578 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,578 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.3% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $263.68 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.53. The firm has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.