Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.49.
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
