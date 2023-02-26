Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

