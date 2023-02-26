Allstate Corp Sells 4,231 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Allstate Corp trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,633,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,239,000. FMR LLC increased its position in FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,972,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after buying an additional 463,676 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FedEx Stock Performance
Shares of FDX stock opened at $203.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
