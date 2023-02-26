Allstate Corp Sells 4,231 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Allstate Corp trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,633,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,239,000. FMR LLC increased its position in FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,972,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after buying an additional 463,676 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $203.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.