Allstate Corp Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IYH opened at $269.59 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $301.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.96 and a 200-day moving average of $274.61.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

