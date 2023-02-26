Allstate Corp Increases Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 150.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,818.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,978 shares of company stock worth $1,902,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

NYSE JNPR opened at $30.77 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

