Allstate Corp Has $946,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Allstate Corp lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $279,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,703,337.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,362,695 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $135.53 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $145.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.