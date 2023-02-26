Allstate Corp Has $1.17 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Allstate Corp decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $261.80 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $275.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,133 shares of company stock worth $11,730,750. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.