Allstate Corp Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 18,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period.

IYW opened at $82.85 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $106.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

