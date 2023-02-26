Allstate Corp Acquires 901 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $178.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.54. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

