Allstate Corp Acquires 6,206 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.23 and its 200 day moving average is $98.34. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

