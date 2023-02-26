Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €309.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €309.00 ($328.72) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($265.96) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays set a €220.00 ($234.04) price target on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($263.83) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($247.87) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($244.68) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Allianz Stock Down 1.2 %
Allianz stock opened at €215.20 ($228.94) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($177.98) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($220.00). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €214.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €193.03.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
