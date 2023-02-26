Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

ALIM opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $7.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

