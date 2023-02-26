Algorand (ALGO) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001084 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.81 billion and $48.35 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00078304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00055468 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010066 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00026610 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001847 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,337,531,517 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,333,360 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

