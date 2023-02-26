Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives $2.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air France-KLM from €1.65 ($1.76) to €1.45 ($1.54) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

