Aion (AION) Tops One Day Volume of $4.50 Million

Aion (AION) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 67.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00219657 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00102716 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00055249 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00054893 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004243 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000863 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

