Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

