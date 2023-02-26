Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Acquired by Abdiel Capital Advisors LP

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,169,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,240 shares during the period. Affirm accounts for approximately 2.2% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Affirm were worth $40,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 9.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Affirm by 96.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 38.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Affirm by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $158,694.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at $476,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $694,246. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFRM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Affirm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The business had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

