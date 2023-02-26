Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AGLE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 11.0 %

AGLE stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $24.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 2,338,068 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 900,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,316,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 234,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

