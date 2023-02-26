Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on AGLE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 11.0 %
AGLE stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $24.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.17.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
