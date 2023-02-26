ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Cowen

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ADTN has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

ADTN opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -288.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 42.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,328 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter worth about $54,790,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 40.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 672,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,811,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,039,000 after acquiring an additional 576,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

