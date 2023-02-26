Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by research analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,575 ($31.01) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.44) to GBX 1,700 ($20.47) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,327.43 ($28.03).

Shares of ADM traded down GBX 9 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,195 ($26.43). 314,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,926. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,015 ($36.31). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,112.41. The company has a market capitalization of £6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,688.46, a PEG ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.24.

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

