ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

ADCT has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ADCT opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $307.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

About ADC Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 709.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,401,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 67,761 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

