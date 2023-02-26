ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Sold by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,191 shares during the period. ACV Auctions makes up 1.8% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ACV Auctions by 11.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 46.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACVA. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 56,161 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $422,330.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 57,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $485,601.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,854.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 56,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $422,330.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,343,796 shares of company stock valued at $11,909,674 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

