ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,525 shares of company stock valued at $314,203 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 833,651 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 932,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,296.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 927,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 861,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

