Abercrombie & Fitch’s (ANF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE ANF opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch



Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading

