Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 54,452 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $55,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.72. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

