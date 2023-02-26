7Pixels (7PXS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $48.60 Million

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00012702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $48.60 million and approximately $24,236.62 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.95216947 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $23,796.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

