7,217 Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,747 shares of company stock worth $10,343,608. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE RS opened at $245.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $248.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.12 and its 200 day moving average is $202.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

