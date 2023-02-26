70,000 Shares in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) Acquired by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 85.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 52,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000.

Liberty Media Acquisition Stock Performance

LMACU opened at $10.08 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

About Liberty Media Acquisition

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

