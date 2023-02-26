69,369 Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Acquired by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 69,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000. GitLab makes up about 1.3% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrier Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GitLab by 380.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in GitLab by 9.4% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $70.96.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTLB. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,914 shares of company stock worth $3,187,540 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

