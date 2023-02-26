667 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $470.91 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $393.34 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

