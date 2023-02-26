66,675 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Purchased by Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. DraftKings accounts for 1.4% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,751,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,842,000 after purchasing an additional 412,179 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,110,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in DraftKings by 8.0% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 4,891,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 362,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DraftKings by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,830,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,827 shares during the period. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its position in DraftKings by 195.8% during the third quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,183,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 783,121 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DraftKings from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. MKM Partners cut DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

DraftKings Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of DKNG opened at $18.19 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,277,392.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 786,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,911,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,561 shares of company stock worth $6,004,872. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

