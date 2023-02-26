250,000 Shares in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU) Bought by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKGRU. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SK Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $116,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the third quarter worth about $255,000.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKGRU opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. SK Growth Opportunities Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Auxo Capital Managers LLC.

