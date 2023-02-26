230,207 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 230,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,296,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Service Co. International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Service Co. International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,430,000 after buying an additional 1,232,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Service Co. International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,114,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after buying an additional 96,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,873,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,152,000 after buying an additional 34,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,632,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,483,000 after purchasing an additional 128,116 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Service Co. International Price Performance

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

NYSE:SCI opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.84. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

