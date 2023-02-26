2,012,779 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,012,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,147,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.08% of Warner Bros. Discovery as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.55 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

WBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

