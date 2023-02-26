18,300 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 95.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 64,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $4,816,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 435.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 549,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 446,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $219,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.7 %

CRUS opened at $102.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.04. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $108.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.48.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $3,079,567.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,027.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $3,079,567.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,027.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,371 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

