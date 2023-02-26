1,643,500 Shares in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Acquired by Commodore Capital LP

Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,643,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,058,000. Allakos makes up 1.6% of Commodore Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned 1.93% of Allakos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLK. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Allakos by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allakos by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 385,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Allakos by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allakos by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 226,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Allakos Stock Down 6.3 %

Allakos Profile

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $5.80 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

