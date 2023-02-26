1623 Capital LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

1623 Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.9% of 1623 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Shares of MA stock opened at $353.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $339.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.66 and its 200 day moving average is $339.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

