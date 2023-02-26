1623 Capital LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

1623 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Verra Mobility accounts for about 0.8% of 1623 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. 1623 Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Verra Mobility as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRRM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,592,000 after buying an additional 329,023 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after buying an additional 108,092 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Verra Mobility stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.21. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

Verra Mobility Profile

VRRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

