1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,464,000. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 122,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 634.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 194,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 172,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMBD opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $25.11.

