1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,535 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $131.58 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.67 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

