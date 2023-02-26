1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 536.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $231,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,688 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $326,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 265.7% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,402,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $229,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,002 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $186.63 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,545.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.31.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 247,764 shares of company stock worth $39,940,935 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

