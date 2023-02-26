1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. The company has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.