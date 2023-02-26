1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $283,000 Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CODI. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth $18,605,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3,095.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,891,000 after buying an additional 447,275 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 25.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,207,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,813,000 after buying an additional 242,558 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth $3,511,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth $2,694,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Down 1.1 %

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,075.00 and a beta of 1.76. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

About Compass Diversified

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.