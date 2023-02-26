1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 204,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.