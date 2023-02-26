1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 221 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises about 1.2% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.4% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

